King Wealth Management Group Takes $275,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

King Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE stock opened at $377.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.50 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.