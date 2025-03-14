Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.37.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,374. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.79.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,087,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,167,000 after buying an additional 1,126,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,566,000 after buying an additional 609,554 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

