Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.66 and last traded at $69.85. Approximately 5,229,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,499,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 94,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

