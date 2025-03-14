iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $114.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

