Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 440,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,818,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 412.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 292.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 330,234 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

