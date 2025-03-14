iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Increased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $195.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.11 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

