Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Zacks reports. Emerald had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Emerald updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Emerald Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.76. 20,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,330. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Emerald Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.11%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Emerald in a research note on Thursday.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

