Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT) Short Interest Update

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a growth of 669.9% from the February 13th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Next Technology Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NXTT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 125,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,029. Next Technology has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $6.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Get Next Technology alerts:

Next Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Next Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.