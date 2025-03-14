Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.10.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $259.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.93 and a 200-day moving average of $227.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

