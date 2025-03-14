Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Grows By 700.0%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Geodrill Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GEODF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 8,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

