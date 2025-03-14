Atala Financial Inc Takes $376,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total value of $376,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,383.80. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,054. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LHX opened at $211.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.23 and a 200-day moving average of $227.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.