Aviso Financial Inc. Purchases 3,038 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

