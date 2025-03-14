Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Drops By 92.3%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

