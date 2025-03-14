Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONHF remained flat at C$64.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.07. Vontobel has a one year low of C$64.07 and a one year high of C$64.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut Vontobel to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

