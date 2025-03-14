Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $196.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.