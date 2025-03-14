Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $20.56 million and approximately $6,427.93 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,738,538 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.