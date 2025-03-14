Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($1.10), Zacks reports. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.