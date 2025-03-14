Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 212.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.