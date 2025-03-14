Analyzing George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) and Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares George Weston and Coles Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $44.54 billion 0.47 $1.14 billion $7.12 22.86 Coles Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Coles Group.

This table compares George Weston and Coles Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 1.06% 11.75% 3.14% Coles Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for George Weston and Coles Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 1 0 1 3.00 Coles Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coles Group has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.43%. Given Coles Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coles Group is more favorable than George Weston.

Summary

George Weston beats Coles Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President’s Choice Bank, no name, Farmer’s Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations. Its Coles Financial Services provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families. The company is also involved in the retailing of liquor through its various stores under the Liquorland, First Choice, First Choice Liquor, and Vintage Cellars brand names. In addition, it operates as flybuys loyalty program. The company was formerly known as Coles Myer Ltd. and changed its name to Coles Group Limited. Coles Group Limited was founded in 1914 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

