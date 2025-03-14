Thumzup Media Co. (NASDAQ:TZUP) Director Acquires $14,440.00 in Stock

Thumzup Media Co. (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Haag acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $14,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 299,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,696.79. This trade represents a 1.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thumzup Media Trading Down 1.4 %

TZUP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,130. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28. Thumzup Media Co. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thumzup Media stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thumzup Media Co. ( NASDAQ:TZUP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Thumzup Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

