RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $11.97 Million Stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF comprises about 4.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,348.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,139 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 850,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 177,401 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 304,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4,033.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the period.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

BITB stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.