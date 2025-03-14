Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULH) Holdings Raised by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.20.

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – July (JULH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULH was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

