Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $125.27 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490,967 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises about 2.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Yum China were worth $125,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 280,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

