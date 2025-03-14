Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $209.08 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 338,507 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $209,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,014.26.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,746.55. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $890.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $950.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $846.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $380.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

