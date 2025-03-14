Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.09.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $385.02 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.81 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

