Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.1% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.