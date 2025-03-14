Medical Stocks To Watch Today – March 11th

Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Merck & Co., Inc., UnitedHealth Group, and AbbVie are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies involved in providing healthcare products or services, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and hospital services. These stocks are influenced by factors like regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and innovation trends, making them an integral part of the broader healthcare investment sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $14.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $814.82. 1,767,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,397. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $827.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $846.36. The company has a market cap of $772.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.12. 12,453,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,725,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.53. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,875,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,043,528. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $134.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.83. 1,599,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $441.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.69.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.72. 3,335,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.61. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

