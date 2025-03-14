Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Chubb by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $2,503,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.27.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CB opened at $288.57 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

