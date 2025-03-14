Taiko Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $67,766,052,887,879,700.00 Billion (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Taiko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $67,766,052,887,879,700.00 billion and approximately $18.82 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Taiko has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84,602.85 or 0.99927378 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83,649.24 or 0.98801045 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, "Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,016,756 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.63371184 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $20,269,824.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

