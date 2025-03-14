Short Interest in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Grows By 317.4%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 317.4% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ECOW stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $20.61. 12,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,582. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 156,109 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

