Short Interest in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Grows By 317.4%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 317.4% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ECOW stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $20.61. 12,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,582. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.