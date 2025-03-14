KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a growth of 336.0% from the February 13th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
KWESST Micro Systems Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KWE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 193,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,377. KWESST Micro Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.
KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 464.74% and a negative return on equity of 412.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile
KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KWESST Micro Systems
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.