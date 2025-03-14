KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a growth of 336.0% from the February 13th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KWESST Micro Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KWE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 193,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,377. KWESST Micro Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 464.74% and a negative return on equity of 412.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. ( NASDAQ:KWE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.35% of KWESST Micro Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

