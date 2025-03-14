First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a growth of 373.2% from the February 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $87.57. 79,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,318. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

