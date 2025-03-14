Energi Tops 1-Day Volume of $271,114.78 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $271,114.78 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00022332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 103,747,903 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.