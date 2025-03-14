TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $13.70. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 1,429,154 shares traded.
TAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TAL Education Group from $16.40 to $17.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.
