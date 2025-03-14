Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

