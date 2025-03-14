Madison Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 162,900 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 162,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after buying an additional 5,702,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after buying an additional 2,296,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,813,000 after buying an additional 268,102 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.2 %

ADM stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

