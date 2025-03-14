Hilton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,302,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,635,000 after acquiring an additional 105,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,832 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,575,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after acquiring an additional 385,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,089,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,945,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $115.51 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

