GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $300.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.71.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.02.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

