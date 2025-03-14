PayPal USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $760.78 million and approximately $253.21 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 760,806,608 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 760,806,608.353745. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99970931 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $296,759,907.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

