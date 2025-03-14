Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 15,327 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.2% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after buying an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19,950.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 395,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $190.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.96. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

