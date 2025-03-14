Galxe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,121.88 (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Galxe has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $56,121.88 worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 79,682,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,431,878 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

