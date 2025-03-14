HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,422,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 103,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,038,000 after acquiring an additional 73,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $171.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.91 and a 200-day moving average of $191.68. The firm has a market cap of $888.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

