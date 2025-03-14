Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Macy’s (M)

Macy’s (NYSE: M) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2025 – Macy’s was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/7/2025 – Macy’s was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/7/2025 – Macy’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

3/7/2025 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

3/6/2025 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2025 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

2/6/2025 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2025 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/14/2025 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.08. 5,404,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 118,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,880 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

