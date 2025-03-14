EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0 %

DIS opened at $96.76 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

