ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Loop Capital

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

ServiceTitan Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of TTAN stock traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.87. 538,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,236. ServiceTitan has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

