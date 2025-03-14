Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

VNO stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. 598,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,358. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

