UniBot (UNIBOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One UniBot token can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00003353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $95,305.12 worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 2.74382568 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $90,594.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

