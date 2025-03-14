Integras Partners LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Integras Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. Sysco makes up about 2.1% of Integras Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,928,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Sysco by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

