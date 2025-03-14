Lbp Am Sa Has $27.09 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,930 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

BSX stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

