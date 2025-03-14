Lbp Am Sa Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $203.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.22 and a 200 day moving average of $220.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

